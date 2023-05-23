1,404 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Veeva Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

