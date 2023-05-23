Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,811,000 after buying an additional 220,930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after buying an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

