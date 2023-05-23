Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 247,620 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,620 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Azenta by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after buying an additional 158,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Azenta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

