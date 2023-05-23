Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.39% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 333,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $619,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,516 shares of company stock worth $90,865. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

