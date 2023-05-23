Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $491,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,937.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

