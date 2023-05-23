Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 474,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 351,649 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 125,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.98.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

