Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

