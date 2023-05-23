Commerce Bank Sells 3,611 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.