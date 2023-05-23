Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,903 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $108.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.