The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.