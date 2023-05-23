Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.71% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $107.76.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

