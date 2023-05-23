Commerce Bank Purchases 860 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $402.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.47 and a 200-day moving average of $354.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $403.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

