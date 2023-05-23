Commerce Bank Sells 2,546 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after buying an additional 258,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,337,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

GPC opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

