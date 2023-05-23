Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,965,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

