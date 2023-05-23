C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $95,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after acquiring an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock worth $2,817,646 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.