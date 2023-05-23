Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 16,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,727,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500,669 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,268,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter.

VTC opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $80.26.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

