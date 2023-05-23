Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

