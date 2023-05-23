CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,821 shares of company stock worth $2,215,363. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.