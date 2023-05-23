CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,262 shares of company stock worth $8,140,928. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.