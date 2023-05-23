CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

