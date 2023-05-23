CI Investments Inc. Has $423,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

