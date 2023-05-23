Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth $35,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2,971.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after buying an additional 220,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 447.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 257,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 210,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.