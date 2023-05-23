CI Investments Inc. Buys 7,350 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3,602.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,832.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,214,600. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

