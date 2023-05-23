CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1,482.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

