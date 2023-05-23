CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

