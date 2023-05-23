CI Investments Inc. Sells 5,421 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

