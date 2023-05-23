CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,708 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

