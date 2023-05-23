CI Investments Inc. Buys 979 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.