CI Investments Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,984,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,905 shares of company stock worth $8,405,935. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $133.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

