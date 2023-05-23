CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,352 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 609.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.