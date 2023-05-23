CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 286,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,228.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 385,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,710.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.85 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,228.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,948 shares of company stock worth $3,371,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILY opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.80. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

