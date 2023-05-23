FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE GIS opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.