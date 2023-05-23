FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 654 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in NICE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in NICE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

NICE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NICE opened at $194.52 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile



NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

