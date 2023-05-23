FDx Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.