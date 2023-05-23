FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

