Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 179.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

