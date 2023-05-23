FDx Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,939,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,960 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GL stock opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

