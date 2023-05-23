Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Insperity Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock worth $1,523,742. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSP stock opened at $113.41 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

