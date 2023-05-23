Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $132.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.80.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,147,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,301,000 after acquiring an additional 140,023 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 10,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

