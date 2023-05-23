Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $254.25

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $239.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

