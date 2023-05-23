Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $259.00

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ResMed Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $192.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

