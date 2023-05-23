Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Target Price at $79.88

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

