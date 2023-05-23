Financial Survey: Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) versus Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hertz Global and Owl Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Owl Rock Capital 1 0 2 0 2.33

Owl Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $14.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $8.92 billion 0.58 $964.63 million $3.06 5.37 Owl Rock Capital $693.57 million 7.42 $556.72 million $1.59 8.30

This table compares Hertz Global and Owl Rock Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than Owl Rock Capital. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Owl Rock Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hertz Global has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owl Rock Capital has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital 47.45% 10.49% 4.55%

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Hertz Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations with an investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

