Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $238.94

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $214.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

