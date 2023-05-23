Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $348.14

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $280.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average of $283.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

