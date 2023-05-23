Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Head to Head Survey

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% Lululemon Athletica 10.54% 44.01% 25.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and Lululemon Athletica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.60 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.67 Lululemon Athletica $8.11 billion 5.69 $854.80 million $6.68 54.36

Volatility and Risk

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lululemon Athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lanvin Group and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lululemon Athletica 3 3 22 1 2.72

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus price target of $404.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Lululemon Athletica.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Lanvin Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

