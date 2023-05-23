Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Head to Head Review

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 3 2 0 2.00 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 2.80 $2.28 billion $0.55 7.45 Community Bancorp $43.76 million 2.25 $13.74 million N/A N/A

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56% Community Bancorp 31.66% 20.07% 1.43%

Summary

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) beats Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in a full line of personal and business financial services. It provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Purchased Loans, Commercial Real Estate, Municipal, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes commercial and industrial loans and to a lesser extent loans to finance agricultural production. The Purchased Loans segment offers commercial loans to medical professionals nationwide and sells them individually to a secondary market, primarily banks, through a bid process. The Commercial Real Estate segment is involved in farm loans secured by farmland and buildings. The Municipal segment offers municipal financing transactions and backed by the full faith and credit of town governments or dedicated governmental revenue sources, with no historical losses recognized by the company. The Consumer segment is made for individuals for consumer and household purposes. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

