Reviewing VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 91.92% 141.98% 141.98% Occidental Petroleum 27.06% 45.10% 12.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $23.21 million 5.96 $21.67 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $37.10 billion 1.42 $13.30 billion $8.73 6.76

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 2 10 7 1 2.35

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $70.94, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats VOC Energy Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

