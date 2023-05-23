Head to Head Review: FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -195.00% -148.26% -43.60% Mastercard 42.33% 169.12% 27.24%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

FiscalNote has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FiscalNote and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 2.83 -$218.26 million ($5.15) -0.47 Mastercard $22.24 billion 16.39 $9.93 billion $10.01 38.41

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FiscalNote and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mastercard 1 2 18 0 2.81

FiscalNote currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 321.88%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $417.27, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Mastercard.

Summary

Mastercard beats FiscalNote on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

