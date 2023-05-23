Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $120.09

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock worth $1,801,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

